Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases

11:00 October 22, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported six additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 1,992, the defense ministry said.

Four Army officers and two draftees tested positive for the virus, according to military data. Five of them were fully vaccinated.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 1,923, or 96 percent, have been fully cured, with 69 still under treatment.

A soldier receives a COVID-19 test at a makeshift clinic in central Seoul in this file photo taken on May 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK