(LEAD) Robust vaccination campaign keeps new infections largely in check
SEOUL -- South Korea reported 1,440 new daily cases Friday in a downward trend in its coronavirus infections as its strong vaccination push seems to be helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus from spinning out of control.
The new tally, including 1,420 local infections, brought the total caseload to 348,969, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
U.S. envoy on N. Korea to visit Seoul to discuss ways to resume dialogue
SEOUL -- The top U.S. envoy for North Korea will visit Seoul this weekend, with his arrival delayed a day for an unspecified reason, an informed source said Friday.
Sung Kim, special representative for North Korea, was initially scheduled to begin a three-day trip here Friday for consultations with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk. But his itinerary has changed, and he plans to fly to Seoul on Saturday, according to the source, who requested anonymity and did not elaborate on the reason.
PM says hard-hit businesses, low-risk facilities will be first to benefit from eased virus rules
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday hard-hit businesses and low-risk facilities will be the first to benefit from eased COVID-19 restrictions starting next month.
Kim made the remark during a meeting of a government-civilian panel overseeing the transition to life after COVID-19.
2.4 magnitude quake hits S. Korea's central region: KMA
SEOUL -- A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's central region Friday morning, the state weather agency said.
The earthquake occurred about 26 kilometers south of Jecheon, 168 km southeast of Seoul, at 6:51 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Humanitarian aid will not weaken U.S. sanctions but win hearts of people: U.S. officials
WASHINGTON -- Allowing humanitarian assistance to a country under U.S. sanctions does not weaken the sanctions against the regime but rather serves American interests in the long-term, U.S. officials said Thursday.
Wally Adeyemo, deputy secretary of treasury, also said providing humanitarian assistance to the people would better serve American interests and policy goals.
S. Korea to temporarily cut fuel taxes amid rising oil prices
SEJONG -- South Korea plans to temporarily cut fuel taxes in a bid to ease upward pressure on inflation amid surging oil prices, a senior government official said Friday.
First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon also said the government plans to additionally cut import tariffs on liquid natural gas (LNG), currently at 2 percent, as part of efforts to ease people's burdens on a hike in energy costs.
