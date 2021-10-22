(LEAD) Hyundai E&C Q3 net surges 77 pct on strong sales
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major South Korean construction company, said Friday its third-quarter earnings soared 77.1 percent from a year earlier on strong sales.
Net profit reached 148.4 billion won (US$126 million) in the July-September period, compared with a net profit of 83.8 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating income advanced 57.6 percent to 220 billion won over the cited period, sales jumped 7.7 percent on-year to 4.35 trillion won, it said.
In the first nine months, the builder's net profit rose 22.3 percent to 428 billion won, and operating income also went up 22.5 percent to 562 billion won. Sales also moved up 1.9 percent to 12.89 trillion won over the cited period.
As of end-September, its order backlog reached 77.23 trillion won, which will make it busy for four years.
