12 N. Korean defectors reach S. Korea in Q3: ministry

15:20 October 22, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- A dozen North Korean defectors arrived in South Korea during the third quarter of this year, a slight increase from a record-low figure posted the previous quarter, according to unification ministry data released Friday.

The number of defectors has gradually decreased since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic due to restrictions on cross-border movements, dropping to five in the second quarter of this year -- the lowest since the ministry began compiling related data in 2003.

A total of 48 North Koreans -- 19 women and 29 men -- defected to the South in the first nine months of 2021, the ministry said.

This file illustrated image depicts North Korean defectors. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
