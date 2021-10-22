NH Investment & Securities Q3 net income down 10.4 pct. to 214.7 bln won
15:58 October 22, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- NH Investment & Securities Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 214.7 billion won (US$182.4 million), down 10.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 292.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 353.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 44.8 percent to 2.49 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
