Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. envoy on N. Korea to visit Seoul to discuss ways to resume dialogue
SEOUL-- The top U.S. envoy for North Korea will visit Seoul this weekend, with his arrival delayed a day for an unspecified reason, an informed source said Friday.
Sung Kim, special representative for North Korea, was initially scheduled to begin a three-day trip here Friday for consultations with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk. But his itinerary has changed, and he plans to fly to Seoul on Saturday, according to the source, who requested anonymity and did not elaborate on the reason.
------------
N. Korea's nuclear activity spawning, a big challenge for safeguard efforts: IAEA chief
WASHINGTON -- North Korea's nuclear activities has expanded over the years and continue to move ahead, creating a big challenge for verification and safeguard efforts, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Thursday.
Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), also highlighted the need for a diplomatic process to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.
------------
U.S. remains consistently open to dialogue with N. Korea: Psaki
WASHINGTON-- The United States remains open to dialogue with North Korea, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.
Her remarks come after North Korea announced a successful test launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) that some believe may be a "game changer."
------------
(LEAD) N. Korean missile launch underscores 'urgent' need for dialogue: White House
WASHINGTON -- The United States remains ready to engage with North Korea anytime and anywhere, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, adding that North Korea's missile tests underscored the urgent need to engage with the reclusive state.
North Korea fired what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Tuesday (Seoul time), marking its eighth missile test so far this year.
------------
(2nd LD) U.S. intel chief, S. Korea's top security advisor discuss N. Korean issues
SEOUL -- U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and a top South Korean security official met in Seoul to discuss North Korean issues, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Monday, as Seoul and Washington crank up diplomacy to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.
Haines met with Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, over lunch earlier in the day to "have extensive discussions about the situation on the Korean Peninsula and ways to enhance the Korea-U.S. alliance," the official said.
(END)