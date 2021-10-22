Moon to meet Pope Francis at Vatican next week
16:55 October 22, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican next week to discuss peace on the Korean Peninsula and efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the presidential office said Friday.
The Oct. 29 meeting will take place as Moon is scheduled to visit Rome to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit before traveling to Glasgow to join the global summit of the COP26 climate change gathering, according to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
