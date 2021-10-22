Doosan Fuel Cell to push for fuel cell biz using biogas
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fuel cell maker Doosan Fuel Cell Co. said Friday that it has signed a preliminary deal with two local companies to develop fuel cells using biogas.
Under the deal with Korea Western Power Co. and KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Doosan Fuel Cell will develop fuel cells using biogas and provide the main parts for the fuel cells, the company said.
Korea Western Power and KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company will design and construct equipment to produce biogas, Doosan Fuel Cell said.
Biogas refers to a mixture of gases produced from food waste and animal manure.
