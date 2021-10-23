Saturday's weather forecast
09:01 October 23, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/06 Sunny 10
Incheon 16/08 Sunny 10
Suwon 18/05 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 18/05 Sunny 10
Daejeon 19/04 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 18/04 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/08 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 19/05 Sunny 0
Gwangju 20/06 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/12 Sunny 10
Daegu 20/06 Sunny 0
Busan 21/10 Sunny 0
