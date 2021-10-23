Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gasoline prices will be lowered by as much as 123 won per liter (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Controversy grows over Yoon's 'mocking' with pic of dog with apple (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to lift ban on business hours for restaurants, cafes next month (Donga Ilbo)
-- President Moon to meet Pope Francis at Vatican on Oct. 29 (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to lift restrictions on restaurants, cafes (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to formally announce plan to cut fuel tax next week (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Fourth challenge of Shim Sang-jung (Hankyoreh)
-- Controversy simmers over Yoon's 'mocking' with pic of dog with apple (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Golf wear industry shines due to millennial generation (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Restrictions on restaurants, cafes will be lifted next month (Korea Economic Daily)
