Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Sunday's weather forecast

09:06 October 24, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/08 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/06 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/06 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 19/05 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 17/03 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/06 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 20/08 Sunny 20

Jeju 20/14 Cloudy 30

Daegu 19/06 Sunny 10

Busan 21/12 Sunny 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK