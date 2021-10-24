Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #concert

BTS to hold online concert for first time in almost 1 year

14:43 October 24, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superband BTS was set to hold an online concert, "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage," on Sunday, featuring cutting-edge visual effects, according to its management agency.

The seven-piece act's performance on a scale equivalent to an offline concert will be livestreamed from a local stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m., Big Hit Music said. It is BTS' first global online concert in about a year.

The agency said powerful visual effects will help the audience enjoy computer-generated visual effects and images shown on large LED screens at the stadium through their devices at home simultaneously.

A multi-view live streaming service will be also available for them to select and enjoy various scenes taken from six different angles on a real-time basis, it added.

The upcoming online event is taking place after the seven-piece act scrapped its planned world tour, "BTS Map of the Soul Tour," due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This promotional image provided by Big Hit Music shows BTS' upcoming online concert "Permission To Dance On Stage." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK