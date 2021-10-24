S. Korean Ko Jin-young wins LPGA tournament at home, regains No. 1 ranking
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean star Ko Jin-young captured her fourth LPGA title of the season on home soil Sunday, while also recording the 200th LPGA win by a South Korean golfer.
Ko defeated countrywoman Lim Hee-jeong in a playoff to claim the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. This was Ko's fourth LPGA win of 2021 and 11th of her career. She cashed in a winner's check of US$300,000.
Ko shot a bogey-free 64 Sunday to finish regulation at 22-under 266, erasing a four-shot final round deficit and forcing the playoff at the par-72 LPGA International Busan.
In the sudden-death playoff that began at the 18th, Ko came through with an outstanding hybrid shot and sank a short birdie putt to close out the deal.
Ko will snatch the No. 1 ranking back from Nelly Korda of the United States, who didn't play in Busan.
Ko, who first rose to No. 1 in 2019 and spent the entire 2020 season there, had ceded the top spot to Korda in June this year but has crept back up thanks to her second-half surge.
Ko also moved past Korda for first place in the LPGA Player of the Year points standings, 176-161, with two tournaments left. Each tournament win is worth 30 points.
