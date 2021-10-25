Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:53 October 25, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 25

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-myung, Lee Nak-yon to cooperate for election win (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung, Lee Nak-yon meet for first time in 14 days, vow to cooperate in election (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Living with COVID-19' starts in one week, preparation for home treatment of 100,000 people needed (Donga Ilbo)
-- Animosity engulfs presidential race, sparks hatred toward politics (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Vaccination rate over 70 pct, economic revitalization gets push (Segye Times)
-- A lawyer says he briefed Lee Jae-myung on Daejangdong project (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 62 pct of voters call for change in Constitution: poll (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors had concealed questionable loans for Daejangdong project (Hankyoreh)
-- 50,000 ethnic Koreans do not hold citizenship in Central Asia (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gift taxes to be paid on 60 pct of Seoul apartments in 4 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Naver, Masayoshi Son forge 'metaverse alliance' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- End-of-war discussions welcomed by U.S. envoy (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Lesser evil?' disapproval of presidential candidates rises (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul, Washington remain far apart on N. Korean policy (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK