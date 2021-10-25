S. Korea to begin gradual return to normal life from November: Moon
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will take steps toward a gradual return to normal life from the COVID-19 pandemic next month, as the nation's vaccination rate surpassed the key milestone of 70 percent, President Moon Jae-in said Monday.
Despite the measures, however, some anti-virus restrictions, including a mask-wearing rule, will remain in place after November to continue to slow the spread of the virus, Moon said in a budget speech at the National Assembly.
Some 35.9 million of the nation's 51.3 million population had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, marking a precondition set by the government to return to normalcy.
