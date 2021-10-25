Samsung Heavy bags 971 bln-won order for 4 LNG carriers
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has signed a 971.3 billion-won (US$825.2 million) deal to construct four LNG carriers.
Under the deal with a shipper in Bermuda, Samsung Heavy will deliver the vessels by December 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The price per LNG carrier in the latest deal came to $206 million, the highest since 2015, Samsung Heavy Industries said.
With the latest deal, the shipbuilder has won orders worth $11.2 billion so far this year, already surpassing its annual order target of $9.1 billion.
