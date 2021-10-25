(LEAD) KT communication services disrupted by large-scale cyberattack
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major South Korean telecom operator, said Monday it detected distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on its network, causing a disruption in major services nationwide.
Customers using KT network services across the country experienced disruption in both wired and wireless services, including the internet, payment and phone call services, beginning at around 11 a.m.
The company said the latest disruption was caused by a "large-scale DDoS attack in the network."
KT said it is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.
As of noon, KT appears to have recovered most of its internet services, though disruptions continued in some regions.
A DDoS attack refers to a situation in which a multitude of infected computers are directed to try to communicate with a single other computer, overwhelming its connection bandwidth and crowding out legitimate users from access to the site.
