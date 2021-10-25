S. Korea to provide Iran with 1 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will soon offer 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Iran, on humanitarian grounds, to help address its vaccine shortage, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
The vaccines will be delivered to Iran on Wednesday to help the Middle Eastern nation's COVID-19 vaccination campaign, the ministry said.
Diplomatic relations between South Korea and Iran remain frayed over Iranian assets frozen here under U.S. sanctions and ongoing multilateral efforts to restore the 2015 Iranian nuclear agreement.
Last month, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong had phone talks with his Iranian counterpart and vowed efforts to resolve the issue of Tehran's frozen funds and to cooperate with Iran to help the country overcome the humanitarian crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
