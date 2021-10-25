Moon to meet ruling party's presidential nominee Tuesday
17:15 October 25, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting with Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party on Tuesday, the presidential office said Monday.
Moon will meet with Lee at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae as of 11:00 a.m., presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.
The meeting will take place a day after Lee announced his resignation as Gyeonggi Gov. to focus on the presidential election scheduled for March 9.
