SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 26
Korean-language dailies
-- KT Corp.'s internet outage causes big inconvenience for people (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ordinary daily life coming back in Nov., 'vaccine pass' to be introduced (Kookmin Daily)
-- Starting next week, diners can open 24 hours, private gatherings of 10 to be allowed (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea takes steps toward 'return to normalcy' in phases starting next month (Seoul Shinmun)
-- KT's internet outage grinds entire nation to halt (Segye Times)
-- 'COVID-19 curfew' to be lifted after 428 days (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Internet disaster in remote era brings lives to halt for 85 minutes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Time limit to be eased except for night entertainment facilities (Hankyoreh)
-- Group dining in Nov., concerts in Dec., ordinary daily life coming back (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ordinary life to come back after 18 months (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KTCU to invest in bitcoins (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Curfews to be lifted Nov. 1 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to begin phase 1 of exit from pandemic measures Nov. 1 (Korea Herald)
-- Curfews on cafes, restaurants to be lifted on Nov. 1 (Korea Times)
