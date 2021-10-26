Korean-language dailies

-- KT Corp.'s internet outage causes big inconvenience for people (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ordinary daily life coming back in Nov., 'vaccine pass' to be introduced (Kookmin Daily)

-- Starting next week, diners can open 24 hours, private gatherings of 10 to be allowed (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea takes steps toward 'return to normalcy' in phases starting next month (Seoul Shinmun)

-- KT's internet outage grinds entire nation to halt (Segye Times)

-- 'COVID-19 curfew' to be lifted after 428 days (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Internet disaster in remote era brings lives to halt for 85 minutes (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Time limit to be eased except for night entertainment facilities (Hankyoreh)

-- Group dining in Nov., concerts in Dec., ordinary daily life coming back (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ordinary life to come back after 18 months (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KTCU to invest in bitcoins (Korea Economic Daily)

