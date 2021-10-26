(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 26)

It is true that economic indicators have turned positive. But many complain their livelihoods worsened under the Moon government. Despite a promise to rein in real estate prices, they have surged as the result of policy failures. Buying a home has become almost impossible as prices have nearly doubled. Homeowners cannot be happy. One out of four apartments in Seoul are subject to comprehensive property ownership taxes that were imposed on owners of multiple properties in the past. The appraised values, the basis for taxation, have surged, a kind of masked tax hike. A land minister with no experience in the area has not been replaced despite 20 sets of failed policies. Moon briefly mentioned real estate in his speech, saying it remains the "biggest problem." No kidding.