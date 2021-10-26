Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LPGA #golf

Ko Jin-young back on top of women's golf rankings after latest LPGA win

07:21 October 26, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Fresh off her fourth LPGA win of the year, Ko Jin-young is once again the top-ranked female golfer in the world.

The South Korean star climbed one spot to reach No. 1 in the newest rankings announced Monday (U.S. time). She dethroned Nelly Korda of the United States, who had overtaken Ko at the end of June this year.

Ko had been winless for the season at the time, while Korda had three victories. But since falling to No. 2, Ko reeled off four victories over her next seven tournaments, including one Sunday at the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Ko Jin-young of South Korea kisses the champion's trophy after winning the BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan in Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

Ko first climbed to No. 1 in April 2019. She briefly fell to No. 2 that summer but returned to the top spot at the end of July.

Ko then spent the entire 2020 season as No. 1, before Korda brought her down on the strength of three victories in the first half of this year.

Before this week, Ko had spent 112 weeks at No. 1, the second most in LPGA history behind 158 weeks by Lorena Ochoa.

Among other South Koreans, Park In-bee and Kim Sei-young remained at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Kim Hyo-joo is the next South Korean at No. 11.

Korean tour player Lim Hee-jeong, who lost to Ko in the playoff at the BMW tournament, rose seven spots to No. 34.

In this AFP photo, Ko Jin-young of South Korea tees off at the fourth hole during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at LPGA International Busan in Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK