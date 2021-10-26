SK Hynix Q3 net profit up 205.7 pct. to 3.31 tln won
08:38 October 26, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 3.31 trillion won (US$2.8 billion), up 205.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 4.17 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.3 trillion won a year ago. Sales rose 45.2 percent to 11.8 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
