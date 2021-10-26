Go to Contents
Tuesday's weather forecast

09:01 October 26, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/08 Cloudy 20

Incheon 18/09 Cloudy 20

Suwon 19/06 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 19/06 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 19/05 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 18/05 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 21/09 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 20/06 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 20/07 Cloudy 20

Jeju 20/12 Sunny 0

Daegu 20/06 Cloudy 20

Busan 22/12 Cloudy 20

(END)

