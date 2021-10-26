Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #exhibition #inter-Korean relations #Korean War

S. Korea to hold exhibition in Rome to highlight peace efforts

11:37 October 26, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry will open an exhibition in Rome to highlight ongoing efforts to build peace on the Korean Peninsula in line with President Moon Jae-in's planned visit to the Italian city this week, officials said Tuesday.

Moon is scheduled to visit Rome to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit this weekend and meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The exhibition will take place at the Church of St. Ignatius from Friday to Nov. 7, displaying 136 crosses made of old fences from the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea.

The number 136 is double the 68 years the two Koreas lived through, divided, since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, according to officials.

"We will continue various projects to change symbols of division into those of peace," a ministry official said.

Unification Minister Lee In-young, who will accompany the president on the Vatican visit, will attend the exhibition's opening ceremony.

South Korean soldiers patrol along a barbed wire fence next to the Imjin River, which runs across the inter-Korean border, in Paju, north of Seoul, on Aug. 20, 2021. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK