S. Korea to hold exhibition in Rome to highlight peace efforts
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry will open an exhibition in Rome to highlight ongoing efforts to build peace on the Korean Peninsula in line with President Moon Jae-in's planned visit to the Italian city this week, officials said Tuesday.
Moon is scheduled to visit Rome to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit this weekend and meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican.
The exhibition will take place at the Church of St. Ignatius from Friday to Nov. 7, displaying 136 crosses made of old fences from the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea.
The number 136 is double the 68 years the two Koreas lived through, divided, since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, according to officials.
"We will continue various projects to change symbols of division into those of peace," a ministry official said.
Unification Minister Lee In-young, who will accompany the president on the Vatican visit, will attend the exhibition's opening ceremony.
