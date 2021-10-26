Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #ADT Caps #name change

ADT Caps renamed SK shieldus

13:57 October 26, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- ADT Caps Co., a security subsidiary of SK Telecom, said Tuesday it has changed its name to SK shieldus as it seeks to transform into a "life care platform" beyond a physical security service provider.

CEO Park Jin-hyo said at an online conference that the company's goal is to increase sales in new growth industries, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence, by fivefold by 2025.

Park added that the firm aims to "change the existing business structure currently focused on physical security" and increase the proportion of sales in new industries, including cybersecurity and convergence security, to up to 60 percent of total sales by 2025.

This file image, provided by SK shieldus Co., shows its logo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK