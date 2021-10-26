Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyundai Motor swings to profits in Q3

14:01 October 26, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 1.48 trillion won (US$1.3 billion), swinging from a loss of 188.8 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 1.6 trillion, compared with a loss of 313.8 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 4.7 percent to 28.86 trillion won.

The operating profit was 3.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK