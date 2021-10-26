Chronology of late former President Roh Tae-woo

-- December 4, 1932: Born in Daegu

-- September 1955: Graduated military academy, commissioned as an Army second lieutenant

-- October 1974: Promoted to brigadier general

-- January 1979: Promoted to major general

-- December 1979: Staged a military coup with Chun Doo-hwan

-- August 1980: Promoted to lieutenant general as head of security command

-- July 1981: Retired as Army general, named minister of political affairs under the Chun Doo-hwan administration

-- March 1982-May 1986: Served as minister of sports and domestic affairs, as well as head of Seoul Olympics organizing committee

-- June 1987: Announces the June 29 Declaration accepting a direct presidential election system

-- August 1987: Inaugurated as the chairman of the Democratic Justice Party

-- February 1988: Inaugurated as the 13th president of South Korea

-- September 1988: Declares the opening of the Seoul Olympic Games

-- October 1988: Visits the U.S. and holds a summit with U.S. President Ronald Regan

-- December 1990: Visits the Soviet Union and holds a summit with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev

-- September 1991: Both South and North Korea admitted to the United Nations

-- February 1993: Completes his presidential term

-- November 1995: Arrested on bribery charges

-- April 1997: Sentenced to 17-year prison term by the Supreme Court

-- December 1997: Received special pardon, released from prison

-- March 2006: Stripped of 11 national orders of merits, honors

-- October 26, 2021: Passes away at Seoul hospital

