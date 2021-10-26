Industrial Bank Of Korea Q3 net profit up 67 pct. to 612.1 bln won
October 26, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Industrial Bank Of Korea on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 612.1 billion won (US$524.3 million), up 67 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 68.5 percent on-year to 815.9 billion won. Sales increased 75 percent to 6.31 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
