Samsung Biologics Q3 net profit up 135 pct. to 131.8 bln won
15:40 October 26, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 131.8 billion won (US$112.9 million), up 135 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 196.1 percent on-year to 167.4 billion won. Revenue increased 64.2 percent to 450.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 14.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
