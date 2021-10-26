Go to Contents
16-year-old S. Korean violinist wins second prize at Paganini contest in Italy

20:55 October 26, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- A 16-year-old South Korean violinist finished second at a prestigious international competition in Italy earlier this week, his school announced Tuesday.

Chung Nurie took the second prize at the 56th International Paganini Prize Competition in Genova that ended Sunday, according to the Korea National University of Arts. He also has two other awards, including the prize for the youngest competitor.

Giuseppe Gibboni of Italy won the top prize, while Ava Bahari of Sweden and Lara Boschklor of Germany share third place.

The competition, named after Italian violinist and composer Niccolo Paganini (1782-1840), was founded in 1954 as a contest to discover new young talents.

It is regarded as one of the most respected competitions for young violinists, along with Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels.

Chung Nurie (3rd from L), a South Korean violinist, poses for a photo alongside other winners of the 56th International Paganini Prize Competition in Genova, Italy, in this photo provided by the Korea National University of Arts. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

