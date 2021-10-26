Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

U.S., S. Korea aligned on N. Korea, but may differ on sequence of steps: NSA Sullivan

23:51 October 26, 2021

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States and South Korea are aligned on the need to engage with North Korea diplomatically, but may differ when it comes to what steps should be taken when to bring the recalcitrant North back to the dialogue table, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

His remarks come amid a South Korean push for a declaration of the end of the Korean War that it insists can be a catalyst to restart dialogue with North Korea.

"We may have somewhat different perspectives on the precise sequence or timing or conditions for different steps. but we are fundamentally aligned on the core strategic initiative here and on the belief that only through diplomacy are we going to really, truly be able to effectively make progress," Sullivan said in a press briefing at the White House.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK