U.S., S. Korea aligned on N. Korea, but may differ on sequence of steps: NSA Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States and South Korea are aligned on the need to engage with North Korea diplomatically, but may differ when it comes to what steps should be taken when to bring the recalcitrant North back to the dialogue table, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.
His remarks come amid a South Korean push for a declaration of the end of the Korean War that it insists can be a catalyst to restart dialogue with North Korea.
"We may have somewhat different perspectives on the precise sequence or timing or conditions for different steps. but we are fundamentally aligned on the core strategic initiative here and on the belief that only through diplomacy are we going to really, truly be able to effectively make progress," Sullivan said in a press briefing at the White House.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)