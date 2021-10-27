Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:03 October 27, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- It will be difficult to take out loan of over 200 million won (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Former President Roh Tae-woo dies (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea to cut fuel taxes by record 20 pct (Donga llbo)
-- Former President Roh Tae-woo dies on Oct. 26 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- ESG, it's not challenge but opportunity, mainstream in 10 years (Segye Times)
-- Number of non-regular workers tops 8 million under Moon government (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Roh Tae-woo's last words, "Forgive me" (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Number of non-regular workers hits new high, while employment recovery gains steam (Hankyoreh)
-- Roh Tae-woo, last soldier-turned-president who passed away as ordinary person (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korean economy grows 0.3 pct in Q3, casting pall over 2021 growth outlook of 4 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- SK hynix to regain key foundry in 17 years (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Ex-President Roh Tae-woo dies (Korea Herald)
-- DPK candidate Lee tries to style himself as Moon's successor (Korea Times)
-- Fuel taxes to be slashed 20 pct for the next six months (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK