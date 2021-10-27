(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 27)

A dramatic turning point came in 1987. After accommodating public demands for democratization, Roh promised a Constitutional amendment to adopt the direct presidential election system. (The idea came from Chun, but the transition was impossible without Roh's acceptance.) In the presidential race later that year, Roh was elected president with 36.7 percent of the votes over the so-called "three Kims": Kim Young-sam, Kim Dae-jung and Kim Jong-pil. After opposition parties became a majority in the National Assembly, Roh's presidential power diminished, not to mention an outburst of demand for democratization from all sections of our society. But Roh accepted it.