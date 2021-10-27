Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 October 27, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/10 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/11 Sunny 0
Suwon 19/10 Sunny 0
Cheongju 19/10 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 20/10 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 19/08 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 21/13 Sunny 0
Jeonju 20/10 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 21/10 Cloudy 0
Jeju 22/14 Cloudy 10
Daegu 21/10 Sunny 0
Busan 22/13 Sunny 0
