Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 October 27, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/10 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/11 Sunny 0

Suwon 19/10 Sunny 0

Cheongju 19/10 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 20/10 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 19/08 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 21/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 20/10 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 21/10 Cloudy 0

Jeju 22/14 Cloudy 10

Daegu 21/10 Sunny 0

Busan 22/13 Sunny 0

(END)

