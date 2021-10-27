Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
S. Korea to hold state funeral for late ex-President Roh
SEOUL -- South Korea decided to hold a state funeral for late former President Roh Tae-woo, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Wednesday.
Kim unveiled the decision during a Cabinet meeting, saying that Roh made significant contributions to the nation's development as the 13th-term president.
"With Cabinet members, I express my deep condolences on the passing of former president Roh Tae-woo and give my sympathy to his family members," Kim said. "The government will hold a state funeral and thoroughly prepare it with respect so that people can pay tribute to his contribution."
-------------------------
New virus cases soar to nearly 2,000 ahead of start of phased return to normalcy
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases soared to nearly 2,000 Wednesday, as fresh concerns emerge over people letting their guard down ahead of the start of a gradual easing of virus curbs aimed at returning to normalcy.
The country added 1,952 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,930 local infections, raising the total caseload to 356,305, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-------------------------
Unification ministry to host DMZ peace forum
SEOUL-- South Korea's unification ministry said Wednesday it will host a forum this week on the peaceful use of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.
The event will take place at a hotel in the northeastern county of Yanggu on Thursday, with World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley set to deliver a keynote speech by video, according to the ministry.
------------------------
Number of women execs at major firms tops 300 this year
SEOUL -- The number of female executives at South Korea's top 100 firms increased in 2021 from a year earlier to surpass the 300 mark for the first time, data showed Wednesday.
Those leading companies in Asia's fourth-largest economy had a combined 322 women executives as of end-June this year, up 36 from last year, according to the data from local headhunter UnicoSearch.
------------------------
S. Korea's childbirths at fresh low in August
SEOUL -- The number of babies born in South Korea dropped to a record low in August, data showed Wednesday, underscoring the country's gloomy demographic situation with its chronically low birthrate.
A total of 22,291 babies were born in August, down 0.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
------------------------
Cabinet approves greenhouse gas reduction target
SEOUL -- The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the government's pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
The pledge, which was passed at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, represents a significant raise in the country's previous greenhouse gas reduction target of 26.3 percent.
------------------------
Seoul stocks extend losses late Wed. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL-- South Korean stocks extended losses late Wednesday morning as investors attempted to cash in gains from the recent stock price hike.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 23.79 points, or 0.78 percent, to 3,025.29 points as of 11:20 a.m.
--------------------------
S. Korea to take 'all possible' steps to stabilize housing market
SEOUL -- South Korea will take "all possible" measures to stabilize the real estate market as it sees the pace of home price growth slowing down, the finance ministry said Wednesday.
The government has announced dozens of comprehensive packages to supply homes, curb speculative home transactions and stabilize rising property prices over the past four years.
