Top diplomats of S. Korea, Russia to talk on regional security, bilateral ties
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Russia are set to meet in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss the recent regional security situation and bilateral ties, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
South Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, will hold bilateral talks to strengthen ties as the two countries commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the ministry said.
The two sides are expected to discuss the latest security situation on the Korean Peninsula following North Korea's missile tests. Chung is also likely to request Russia's support for the ongoing diplomacy to resume stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang.
South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, Noh Kyu-duk, met with his Russian counterpart, Igor Morgulov, in Moscow earlier this month to discuss ways to engage with the North. The Russian official vowed a "constructive" role for the peace process.
Russia is one of five permanent veto powers at the United Nations Security Council, which has imposed multiple sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear and missile tests.
The ministers plan to issue a press statement summarizing the results of their talks and then attend a ceremony to wrap up events for the commemoration of the anniversary.
The two sides established formal diplomatic ties in 1990, and they have extended the celebration of the anniversary into this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, Chung will depart for Rome to attend a Group of 20 Leaders Summit to be held on Saturday and Sunday, his office said.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)