GS E&C Q3 net profit up 29.7 pct. to 133.3 bln won
15:44 October 27, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 133.3 billion won (US$113.9 million), up 29.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 152.3 billion won, down 27.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 6.3 percent to 2.17 trillion won.
The operating profit was 32.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
