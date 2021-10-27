Finance minister to leave for Europe to attend G20, climate change meetings
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will leave for Italy this week to attend a Group of 20 meeting of finance and health ministers to explore ways to foster a sustainable economic recovery in the post-pandemic era, his office said Wednesday.
Hong will head to Italy on Thursday to accompany President Moon Jae-in on his trip to Rome for the G20 summit to be held from Saturday through Sunday.
Hong is also scheduled to attend the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers' meeting on Friday, which is meant to discuss how to boost cooperation between the ministers to mitigate the impact of the new coronavirus and to promote a "sustainable and inclusive" economic recovery, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the meeting organizer.
The finance chief then will fly to London to hold an investor relations session on Monday.
During the roadshow, he is scheduled to explain to global investment bank officials and asset managers the current status of the South Korean economy and the country's longer-term policy plans, the ministry said. The last such session took place in New York in October 2019.
Hong also plans to meet senior officials of major global rating agencies, including Moody's Investors Service, in London.
On the final leg of the trip, Hong will visit Glasgow, Britain, to attend the "Finance Day" event of the U.N. climate change conference, named the Conference of the Parties (COP), slated for Nov. 3.
Financial and economic leaders of major nations were to discuss impacts of climate change issues on the economy and introduce their related projects, its organizer said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)