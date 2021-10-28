Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Even heat wave unequal between northern, southern parts of Seoul (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S. differ on end-of-war declaration, discussions hit snag (Kookmin Daily)
-- Parties wrangle ahead of presidential election without policy pledges (Donga llbo)
-- 'Even more scary' climate change will come which will decide nations' future (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. says policy toward N. Korea could differ, indicating different view from S. Korea on end-of-war declaration (Segye Times)
-- Saemangeum solar farm polluted with heavy metals (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Roh Tae-woo's apology in last will opens altar of reconciliation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- State funeral for Roh Tae-woo creates wound (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Life equals imprisonment,' 40,000 Korean adoptees do not have U.S. citizenship (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't secures 400,000 COVID-19 pills (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Green, digital infrastructure No. 1 investment destination' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea under fire for Halloween virus warnings targeting foreigners (Korea Herald)
-- State funeral to be held for ex-President Roh despite controversy (Korea Times)
-- Roh begged for forgiveness from Gwangju victims (Korea JoongAng Daily)
