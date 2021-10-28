Daewoo E&C Q3 net profit up 59.6 pct. to 89.4 bln won
08:55 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 89.4 billion won (US$76.4 million), up 59.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 9.1 percent on-year to 112.3 billion won. Revenue increased 10.7 percent to 2.1 trillion won.
The operating profit was 31.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
