Hanwha Systems Q3 net income down 0.5 pct. to 31.2 bln won
09:32 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 31.2 billion won (US$26.6 million), down 0.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 42.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 44.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 46.8 percent to 557.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 65.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
