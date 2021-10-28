Samsung Engineering Q3 net profit up 42.6 pct. to 97.9 bln won
09:33 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 97.9 billion won (US$83.5 million), up 42.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 139 billion won, up 24.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 7.3 percent to 1.74 trillion won.
The operating profit was 24.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
