S-Oil Q3 net income up 1004.8 pct. to 334.5 bln won
09:39 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 334.5 billion won (US$285 million), up 1004.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 549.4 billion, compared with a loss of 9.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 82.5 percent to 7.11 trillion won.
The operating profit was 8.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)