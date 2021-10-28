Hyundai Mobis Q3 net income up 36.8 pct. to 535.5 bln won
13:55 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 535.5 billion won (US$457.5 million), up 36.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 457.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 598.3 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 0 percent to 9.98 trillion won.
The operating profit was 15.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
