Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering shifts to profits in Q3

14:01 October 28, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 192.6 billion won (US$164.6 million), swinging from a loss of 77 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 141.7 billion won, up 248.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 2.8 percent to 3.55 trillion won.
(END)

