LS Electric Q3 net profit down 51.9 pct. to 9.1 bln won
14:56 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 9.1 billion won (US$7.7 million), down 51.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 85.4 percent on-year to 40.4 billion won. Revenue increased 22.2 percent to 682.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 9.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)