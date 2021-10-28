Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LS Electric Q3 net profit down 51.9 pct. to 9.1 bln won

14:56 October 28, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 9.1 billion won (US$7.7 million), down 51.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 85.4 percent on-year to 40.4 billion won. Revenue increased 22.2 percent to 682.6 billion won.

The operating profit was 9.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK