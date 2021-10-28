LG Innotek Q3 net income up 743.9 pct. to 227.1 bln won
14:56 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 227.1 billion won (US$193.9 million), up 743.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 209.8 percent on-year to 335.7 billion won. Sales increased 71.4 percent to 3.79 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
