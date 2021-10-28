Poongsan Q3 net profit up 84 pct. to 61.4 bln won
15:06 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 61.4 billion won (US$52.5 million), up 84 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 67 percent on-year to 80.8 billion won. Revenue increased 39.6 percent to 884.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 19.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
