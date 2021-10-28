Lotte Fine Chemical Q3 net profit up 750.6 pct. to 205 bln won
15:21 October 28, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 205 billion won (US$175 million), up 750.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 70.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 25.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 55.4 percent to 492.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 1.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
